Police investigating shots fired at a home in LaSalle

The LaSalle Police Service is investigating after bullet holes were found in the exterior of a home and a vehicle in the town.

Late Monday afternoon, officers responded and began an investigation at a residence in the 2300 block of Todd Lane after the discovery of bullet holes by a resident.

Police believe that this incident took place sometime during the overnight hours and are reviewing residential video surveillance from the surrounding area to assist in determining when the incident took place and to identify the vehicles or persons involved.

The LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigation Unit is urging anyone who may have information to come forward if they have any information that may be helpful.

Investigators are asking nearby residents to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage from the late evening of April 23 until 5:30 p.m. on April 24 for any evidence that could be of assistance.

If you have any information that may be helpful, please contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 519-969-5210 ext. 2534. You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://catchcrooks.com.