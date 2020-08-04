Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Windsor Home

Windsor police are investigating after shots were fired at a home early Sunday morning.

At around 2am, officers were called to the 1600-block of Everts Ave and arrived to find fresh damage to the home from the gunfire — several shell casings were located in the area as well.

Nobody was injured in the incident and, according to police, an elderly couple lives at the home and they are not believed to be the targets.

This is the second time police have been called to the same location — back on June 13 officers responded for a firearms complaint.



The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate both cases and believes they may be as a result of a targeted incident at a mistaken residence.

Police are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for suspicious activity.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.