Police investigating shots fired in Chatham

Chatham-Kent Police are looking for the public's help after a report of gunshots on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to the report of gunshots in the area of 4 Turquoise Court in Chatham at approximately 1:10 a.m.

Police say suspects fled the area prior to their arrival, but witnesses at the scene corroborated the information.

At this time, police aren't aware of any injuries or property damage as a result of this incident.

Members of the Major Crime Unit continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #280.