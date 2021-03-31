Police Investigating Suspicious Fire in Amherstburg

The Windsor police arson unit is investigating a suspicious fire in Amherstburg.

On March 25 at around 5:30pm, officers on patrol in the area of Alma St. and Thomas Rd. spotted heavy smoke and were able to locate a brush fire.

While there was no property damage or injuries, an investigation revealed the fire to be an arson.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check footage for any suspicious activity around the time of the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.