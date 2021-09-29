Police investigating the cause of a fire on Aylmer Avenue in Windsor

A fire that damaged two homes is now being investigated by the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit .

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, officers on patrol located a detached shed in the 400 block of Aylmer Avenue engulfed in flames, which appeared to be spreading towards a residence.

The officers were able to get everyone out of the two homes closest to the flames. Windsor Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident but five people have been displaced.

Damage from the fire, which has been deemed suspicious, is set at $125,000.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com