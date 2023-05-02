iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Police investigating theft of two Seadoos


AM800-News-Seadoo-Vehicle-3-May-2023

Provincial police in Lakeshore are investigating after two Seadoos were stolen from a home on Charron Beach Road.

Police say a red Seadoo GTX and a blue Seadoo GTI were taken sometime overnight on April 27.

AM800-News-Seadoo-Vehicle-2-May-2023

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police

According to police, a Seadoo trailer with Ontario licence plate #H6608X was also taken.

Police say a suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance and was seen driving westbound on County Road 22 through Belle River at a high rate of speed. 

A photo of a vehicle of interest was taken by a neighbour earlier in the day.

AM800-News-Seadoo-Vehicle-1-May-2023

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police

Police say currently there is no value estimate of the stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE