Police investigating theft of two Seadoos

Provincial police in Lakeshore are investigating after two Seadoos were stolen from a home on Charron Beach Road.

Police say a red Seadoo GTX and a blue Seadoo GTI were taken sometime overnight on April 27.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police

According to police, a Seadoo trailer with Ontario licence plate #H6608X was also taken.

Police say a suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance and was seen driving westbound on County Road 22 through Belle River at a high rate of speed.

A photo of a vehicle of interest was taken by a neighbour earlier in the day.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police

Police say currently there is no value estimate of the stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.