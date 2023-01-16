Police investigating two restaurant break and enters in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police are investigating two break and enters at two area restaurants.

Police say they responded to Chuck's Roadhouse Restaurant on Grand Avenue West in Chatham early Monday morning for a reported break and enter.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent police

While they were investigating, they discovered a break and enter happened next door at Wimpy's Diner.

Police have obtained images of the incidents and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent police