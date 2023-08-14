Police investigating two-vehicle crash in Kingsville

A two-vehicle crash in Kingsville is under investigation.

It happened on Sunday just after 6 p.m. on McCain Sideroad at Road 3 West.

Provincial police in Kingsville along with Essex-Windsor EMS along with Kingsville fire attended the scene.

Police say three people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McCain Sideroad was closed but it has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and police would like to talk to anyone with information on the crash.

They're asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.