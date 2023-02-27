Police investigating violent home invasion

Police are searching for four suspects in connection with a violent home invasion in South Windsor.

Investigators say the men forced their way into a home in the 2200-block of Charl Avenue near South Pacific Avenue around 4 Sunday morning.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed and is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old woman who was in the home at the time was not hurt.

Police say the suspects arrived in a white, 2021 Toyota Rav4 but ran from the scene and investigators have now seized the vehicle.

Residents in the area are being urged to check their video surveillance and dash-cams for possible evidence.

Photo courtesy: Windsor police Twitter account (@WindsorPolice)