Police Investigating Walkerville Home Invasion

The Windsor Police Service is calling on the public for help in tracking down five suspects following a home invasion in Walkerville.

Police were called to the 1300-block of Pierre Ave Tuesday, February 2 at around 6pm.

Officers arrived to find six adult victims — two were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed five male suspects entered the home using blunt objects as weapons.

No descriptions of the suspects were provided, but police believe it was a targeted incident and there's no risk to public safety.

A stolen silver Chevrolet was located nearby and investigators are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.