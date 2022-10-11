Police investigating Wheatley convenience store robbery

Police in Chatham-Kent are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Wheatley.

It happened late Sunday night at a convenience store on Talbot Street West.

Police say a man armed with a knife and a crowbar went behind the counter and demanded cash before fleeing the store.

He's described as white, six-feet tall with a stocky build, wearing a black ski mask, grey hoodie, blue jeans and black gloves.

Police brought out the K-9 unit but believe the suspect got into a vehicle and left the area.

No injuries are reported.