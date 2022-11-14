Police investigating woman who allegedly posed as a nurse at WRH

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a complaint that someone entered Windsor Regional Hospital and allegedly posed as a nurse.

Police say they are "currently investigating a complaint by Windsor Regional Ouellette Campus (WROC), pertaining to a female that entered the hospital and posed as a nurse."

As the investigation is still ongoing, no other details are being released at this time.

Windsor Regional Hospital has issued a release in regards to the investigation that states:

"Recently an unauthorized individual entered the Windsor Regional Hospital emergency department. Our staff, within a very short period of time, confirmed the person is not a member of hospital staff and connected with local police authorities. Police have identified the individual, directly connected with the individual and an active police investigation is underway. No patients or staff were impacted as a result of this unauthorized access. Windsor Regional Hospital has no further comment amid the ongoing police investigation."

No name has been released and no charges have been laid at this time.