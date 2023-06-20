Police investigation into 2018 Canada junior team questioned at parliamentary hearing

OTTAWA - The handling of the investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the 2018 Canadian junior hockey team was questioned at a parliamentary committee on Monday.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who sentenced former U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar for the sexual assault of minors, testified before the standing committee on Canadian Heritage facing questions from MPs.

Conservative Kevin Waugh asked her what could be done to help those who were members of the hockey team but not implicated in the sexual assault allegations move on with their lives.

Aquilina says police and prosecutors need to follow stricter deadlines to investigations allegations in a timely manner and doing so would help exonerate those who were not involved.

Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country's world junior team at a gala in 2018 in London. Several players from that gold medal-winning team are currently in the NHL.

The allegations have not been proven in court.