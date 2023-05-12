Police issue 20 tickets during traffic blitz at one of Windsor's most dangerous intersections

A busy morning for Windsor police officers as they launched increased enforcement at one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

Officers issued 20 tickets Friday morning as they stepped up enforcement along the 4400 block of Walker Road to enforce traffic stops and reduce collisions at the intersection.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit will be monitoring 10 intersections to enforce violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop for a red light is $325, and $110 for a stop sign.

On Tuesday, police released a list of the 10 most dangerous intersections in the city based on traffic collision data from 2022.

The increased police patrols will focus on the following 10 intersections:

-3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

-E.C. Row Expy. and Howard Ave.

-4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Howard Ave.

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Lauzon Pkwy.

-Tecumseh Rd. E./W. and Ouellette Ave.

-Dougall Ave. and West Grand Blvd.

-E.C. Row Expy. and Walker Rd.

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Forest Glade Dr.

-Provincial Rd. and Walker Rd.