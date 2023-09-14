Police issue 38 tickets during traffic blitz in Windsor

Windsor police officers were kept busy at one of the city's most dangerous intersections.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit were out Thursday morning at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road as part of a traffic safety blitz.

A total of 38 tickets were issued during the enforcement campaign.

As part of an effort to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities at Windsor's most dangerous intersections, officers have been looking for drivers who disobey stop signs, fail to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop for a red light is $325, and $110 for a stop sign.

The increased police patrols have mostly focused on the following 10 intersections:

-3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

-E.C. Row Expy. and Howard Ave.

-4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Howard Ave.

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Lauzon Pkwy.

-Tecumseh Rd. E./W. and Ouellette Ave.

-Dougall Ave. and West Grand Blvd.

-E.C. Row Expy. and Walker Rd.

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Forest Glade Dr.

-Provincial Rd. and Walker Rd.

These intersections were selected based on vehicle collision data collected by the Windsor Police Service over 2022.