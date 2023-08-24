iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Police issue arrest warrants in attempted murder investigation


AM800-News-Windsor-Police-Arrest-Warrants-August-2023

Windsor police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation.

Police say 24-year-old John Managhan and 25-year-old Kyle Small are wanted on charges of attempted murder after a shooting on August 15 in the 900-block of Pierre Avenue.

The shooting sent a 33-year-old man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit say the victim was shot multiple times.

According to police, two firearms used in the shooting were recovered a short distance from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

AM800-News-Kyle-Small-August-2023

Photo courtesy: Windsor police

AM800-News-John-Managhan-August-2023

Photo courtesy: Windsor police

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE