Police Issue First Non-Compliance Ticket During Pandemic

Windsor Police Service has issued its first ticket for non-compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the fine handed down in relation to the incident was $750 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act via Twitter Thursday night.

Dilkens would only confirm he was notified of the fine by police, but further details on the incident will have to be released through WPS Friday.

Mayor Dilkens is the current Chair of the Windsor Police Service Board.