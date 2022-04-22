Police issue reminder for 2022 boating season

Provincial police in Essex County say they will be out patrolling area waterways with the start of the 2022 boating season.

The OPP says there will be a zero tolerance approach taken for the consumption of alcohol or drugs on waterways and impaired driving due to alcohol or drugs.

Police says the offences hold the same penalty as it does when operating a motor vehicle.

According to the OPP, 86 per cent of fatalities and boating collisions over the past 10 years were as a result of lacking safety equipment.

Police say almost 29 per cent of those occurred on Saturday's and 92 per cent involved men.

The OPP says over the past seven years, 40 per cent were as a result of a boat capsizing and 40 per cent were due to someone falling overboard.

Police add, the use of properly fitted and approved life jackets and personal flotation devices is critical and will be monitored.