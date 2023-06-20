Police issue reminder to golf cart drivers

Provincial police in Essex County say fines are possible if you're caught driving a golf cart on roads in Ontario.

The OPP issued a reminder Tuesday morning saying golf carts are not allowed to be driven on Ontario roads.

According to police, drivers may face fines such as operate motor vehicle on a roadway with no insurance, operate motor vehicle without required equipment, operate motor vehicle with no vehicle permit and operate motor vehicle on roadway with no driver's licence.

Driver also face charges if they're intoxicated by alcohol or drugs while operating a golf cart.

Police say golf cart usage is allowed on Pelee Island and the municipality of Huron-Kinloss as both areas are taking part in a 10-year pilot project.