Police issue safety advice as hunting season begins in LaSalle

The LaSalle Police Service asking hunters to "be safe and hunt responsibly" as hunting season is now underway in the town.

Early goose season opened Sept. 7 and ends on Sept 16, while goose and duck season begins on Sept 23.

Senior Constable Terry Seguin says they just want people to know they may hear some gunshots along the river.

"This is normal. If you suspect anything suspicious, give us a call. If something looks out of place, we will look into it," he says.

Police are reminding everyone that the town prohibits the discharging of any firearms within the municipality.

Under a town by-law, no person shall discharge any gun or other firearm, air-gun, spring gun, cross bow, long-bow, or any class or type within the limits of the Town of LaSalle.

The only exemptions are Fighting Island and on the Detroit River only when hunters are shooting away from land towards the water.

Hunters must also be in a blind or in a vessel if they are hunting.

Seguin says there is no specific distance from the shoreline that an individual has to be while hunting, however no firearm should be discharged towards the shore line.

There is also no hunting on Sundays.

Seguin says they also want hunters to handle and use their firearm in a safe manner.

"Don't shoot toward shore or along shore," he says. "Remember our water front is heavily populated, so we don't want to create a dangerous situation there either."

All hunters are reminded that they have an ethical and legal obligation of utilizing their firearms in a safe manner.

If the firearm is utilized in an unsafe or careless manner, charges under the Criminal Code may also be considered in addition the town by-law.

Every person who contravenes any provisions of the by-law is guilty of an offence and shall, upon conviction, be liable to a fine of up to $5,000.00.

If anyone wants to contact LaSalle police, you can call 519-969-5210 or you can contact 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.