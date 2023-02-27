Police issue warning after random attacks in east Windsor

Police have stepped up patrols in an area of East Windsor after an increase in random attacks.

Investigators are focused on Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway to Hawthorne Drive and Lauzon Road.

Police say the public should use caution in the area around the Forest Glade Skate Park and have stepped up patrols.

Police also report a group of young people dressed in black clothing and wearing masks is suspected of robbery of an iPhone, an assault in the 3500-block of Forest Glade Drive and randomly spraying a toxic substance on two youths.

In each incident, police say injuries were non-life-threatening.