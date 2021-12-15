Police launch arson investigation after a fire in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is looking for the public's help as part of an arson investigation following a fire at a residence in the city.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a fire call at a home in the 800-block of Langlois Avenue.

While no injuries were reported, police say the residence sustained extensive damage as a result of the fire.

Through investigation, it was determined that the fire was suspicious in nature and an arson investigation was launched.

Arson investigators are urging anyone in the area of the 800 block of Langlois Avenue with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.