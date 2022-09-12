Police launch arson investigation following house fire

Windsor Police are actively investigating a possible arson and are looking for any information in relation to the case.

On Sunday, September 11, at approximately 7:30 a.m, officers responded to a report of an active fire in the 1900 block of Bernard Road.

Through investigation, officers learned that the fire may have been intentionally set and have launched an investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Anyone in the area with surveillance or dash cameras is asked to check their video footage from the evening of September 10 to 8 a.m. on September 11 for any suspicious people or vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.