Police Launch Firearms Investigation following Road-Rage Incident

Windsor Police Service (WPS) is looking for witnesses and surveillance footage in connection to a firearms investigation.

The Major Crimes Unit says officers were called to the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue just before midnight Friday for an alleged road rage incident.

Police say a man pointed what was believed to be a firearm at another driver.

Major Crimes tells AM800 News there are no suspects and the victim was unable to provide a licence plate number.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or captured it on surveillance cameras is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.