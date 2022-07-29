Police lay charge after spotting kids on a boat with no lifejackets

A charge has been laid after an OPP investigation into an incident on the Detroit River in LaSalle.

Around 10:30 a.m. on July 28, the Essex County OPP Marine Unit along with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Marine Unit, the United States Coast Guard and the United States Border Patrol were conducting a Joint Marine Security Operation on the Detroit River.

During their operation, officers spotted a vessel operating with young kids and they had no life jackets on.

Officers halted their operation and stopped the vessel to check for safety equipment.

It was determined that the operator of the boat did not have any child sized life jackets for the two children aboard, ages 5 and 7.

The vessel also had no bow rail, and officers were concerned that there was a strong possibility for the children to fall into the water as the water conditions were choppy at the time.

A 61-year-old man from Niagara Falls is charged with operating non-human-powered pleasure craft without personal flotation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board.

The OPP is reminding all boating enthusiasts to be prepared for that day out on the water.

Police are also reminding everyone about the importance of a properly fitted life jacket and always wearing it when you enter the water.

When it comes to ensuring a child's safety on the water, no piece of equipment is more vital than a life jacket.