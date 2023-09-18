Police lay charges after intimate partner violence investigation in Kingsville

An intimate partner violence investigation in Kingsville has led to charges.

Provincial police say officers responded to an address in Kingsville on Sunday and started an intimate partner violence investigation.

According to police, a 29-year-old from Leamington has been charged with break, enter a place - commit indictable offence and theft under $5000.

Police say victims of sexual assault and intimate partner violence are not alone and say there are local resources for individuals needing support including Victim Services Windsor and Essex County and Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Essex County.

