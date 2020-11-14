Police Lay more than 150 Charges in Traffic Blitz

More than 150 charges have been laid after a joint traffic enforcement blitz in Essex County.

Police in LaSalle and Windsor joined the OPP in targeting areas Thursday.

According to OPP, the locations included Highway 401 in Lakeshore, E C Row at Dominion Boulevard in Windsor, Front Road and River Road in LaSalle, Highway 3 at Todd Lane and Highway 3 at Sexton Side Road.

Police say the majority of charges were for speeding; including a stunt driving charge issued to a driver travelling at more than 50 kilometers per hour over the posted limit.