A woman reported missing in March has been located safely.

Provincial police in Leamington along with a police service from another area in Ontario located "Corrine."

The OPP reported her missing in March and at that time said that 30-year-old was last seen in Leamington at the end of February.

Police were concerned for her well-being and called the behaviour 'unusual.'

The OPP say she is in a place of safety and is thanking the community for its help.