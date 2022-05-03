Police locate body of Blair Lyons

The body of 34-year-old Blair Lyons has been recovered.

LaSalle Police say the body was recovered on Monday from the Detroit River.

Just after 11:00 a.m. the Windsor Police Service Marine Unit was notified by a boater that they had located a body in the river between the Ambassador Bridge and Fighting Island.

Lyons was identified as being responsible for the death of 34-year-old Amanda Lyons.

As AM 800 news reported in March, officers were called to Sugarwood Crescent on March 19 to investigate the well-being of someone in the home and discovered Amanda Lyons dead inside.

Her husband, Blair Lyons was identified as being responsible for her death, and his white 2017 GMC 2500 pick-up was found abandoned on the Ambassador Bridge.

Investigators did obtain video showing he jumped into the Detroit River, but his body was not located despite a search by Windsor Police, LaSalle Police and RCC Trenton Search and Rescue, along with shoreline searches conducted by the Windsor Port Authority.

Amanda Lyons leaves behind three children - a five-year-old, four-year-old and eight-month-old.

A fundraiser for the family has raised more than $416,000.

The families have been notified by police and are asking the public and the media for their privacy and compassion at this time.