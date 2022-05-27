Police locating driver who fled the scene of a roll over collision, damaging a parked vehicle

Windsor Police are asking for help from the public on locating a driver who left the scene of a roll over collision, damaging a parked vehicle.

On Friday May 27, at around 3 a.m., officers arrived to the 2300 block of Byng Road and located a white Toyota Rav 4 flipped over.

Police believe the vehicle hit the parked vehicle while going northbound.

They say there could have also been passengers who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

They are also asking those with surveillance cameras to review their footage for evidence.