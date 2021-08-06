Police Look for Witnesses after 'Incident' Along the Detroit River

Windsor Police Service is looking for witnesses after an "incident" along the Detroit River Thursday.

Police say officers responded to a report of a man in the water along Riverside Drive near Moy Avenue around 12 p.m.

According to police, officers entered the river and pulled the man to safety.

Police say the man was taken to hospital but did not release the extent of his injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.