Police look to identify suspect vehicle after tire slashing in Essex

Provincial police in Essex need help to identify a vehicle as they investigate a reported mischief case in the town.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, police say a white SUV pulled into a parking lot on Princess Square, stopping directly next to a white pickup truck for less than 30 seconds and then left the lot.

The pickup truck had both passenger side tires slashed.

Surveillance camera captured the image of a vehicle, a white SUV that may be involved with the mischief and police are looking to identify it and the driver.

Anyone with any information about this occurrence is asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.catchcrooks.com.