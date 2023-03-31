Police look to identify suspects after shots were fired in the city's east end

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects after shots were fired in the city's east end.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday morning, officers responded to a call involving shots fired in the 3900 block of Seminole Street.

Through investigation, police determined that numerous shots had been fired.

Officials say that there were no known physical injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and believe that it was a targeted incident.

Residents with surveillance or dashcam footage in the area of the 3800 block of Seminole Street and the surrounding area are asked to check for video evidence between 12 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).