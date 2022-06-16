Police looking for dirt bike rider

Provincial police in Kingsville are on the hunt for a dirt bike rider.

According to police, an officer was patrolling the area of Main Street and Wigle Avenue Monday afternoon and saw an off-road motorcycle being operated on the road with no licence plate.

Police say the officer activated his emergency equipment and signalled the rider to stop but the rider accelerated immediately and lifted the front tire off the ground, doing a "wheelie" and proceeded down the road away from the officer.

The rider was wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, shoes and a green helmet with a sun visor.

The bike is described as a smaller off-road style motorcycle with a red gas tank and front fender.

The bike also had white rear side panels.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police