Police Looking for Information in 35 Year Old Cold Case

A 35 year old cold case in Chatham-Kent has police asking for the public's help.

It was May 24, 1986 when Charlie Gammage, 36, was walking west of Ridgetown on Ridge Line, just east of Scane Road when he was struck and killed by a passing motorist who left the scene.

"We have interviewed several people over the years and believe that there are people who have intimate knowledge of the collision and the information we need to solve this crime," says D/Sgt Gabe Tetrault of the Major Crime Unit. "If you can help us bring closure to this family, please call us."

Ridge Line, just east of Scane Road, May 1986. (Photo courtesy of Chatham-Kent Police Service)

OPP initially responded to the call but Chatham-Kent Police have since taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Mark VanderGriendt at markvan@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #207.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.