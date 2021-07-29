Police Looking for Missing Man
Windsor police are asking the public's help in locating a missing man.
Police say they are looking for 63-year-old Mark Muir.
He is described as approx. 5'6", 175 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, wearing blue checkered short sleeve shirt & brown boots.
Muir drives a 2007 white Ford F150, licence plate number AM73954.
According to police, the pick-up truck has a Ford decal plus two deer stickers on the back window.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Photo courtesy: Windsor police
Photo courtesy: Windsor police