Police Looking for Missing Man

Windsor police are asking the public's help in locating a missing man.

Police say they are looking for 63-year-old Mark Muir.

He is described as approx. 5'6", 175 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, wearing blue checkered short sleeve shirt & brown boots.

Muir drives a 2007 white Ford F150, licence plate number AM73954.

According to police, the pick-up truck has a Ford decal plus two deer stickers on the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Photo courtesy: Windsor police

