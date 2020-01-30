iHeartRadio
Police Looking for More Witnesses After Fatal Crash

AM800-NEWS-CRASH-HIGHWAY-3-BELLE-RIVER-ROAD-JANUARY-2020

Provincial police in Kingsville are asking for the public's help.

Police are looking for additional witnesses after a fatal crash that occurred on January 23rd around 9:30am on Highway 3 at County Rd 27. 

The crash claimed the life of 74-year-old William Hillman of Essex.

As heard on AM800 news last week, the crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

According to police, the other driver was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

