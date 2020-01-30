Police Looking for More Witnesses After Fatal Crash
Provincial police in Kingsville are asking for the public's help.
Police are looking for additional witnesses after a fatal crash that occurred on January 23rd around 9:30am on Highway 3 at County Rd 27.
The crash claimed the life of 74-year-old William Hillman of Essex.
As heard on AM800 news last week, the crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.
According to police, the other driver was not injured.
The highway was closed for several hours.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.