Police Looking for More Witnesses After Fatal Crash

Provincial police in Kingsville are asking for the public's help.

Police are looking for additional witnesses after a fatal crash that occurred on January 23rd around 9:30am on Highway 3 at County Rd 27.

The crash claimed the life of 74-year-old William Hillman of Essex.

As heard on AM800 news last week, the crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

According to police, the other driver was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.