Police looking for robbery suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit needs help to locate a robbery suspect who's considered armed and dangerous.

Police are trying to find 36-year-old Cory Dodd of Windsor, who's wanted on two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

Police say Dodd should be considered armed and dangerous and if you spot him, do not approach the suspect but call 9-1-1.

Dodd is described as a white, with a large build, approximately 5'10", approximately 200 lbs., brown hair with green eyes.

On Dec. 5, just after 6 a.m., patrol officers were called about a robbery at a convenience store located in the 4600 block of Seminole Street.

Investigators learned that a man and woman entered the store and that the male suspect showed a weapon to the store clerks before taking a quantity of merchandise.

The suspects were then seen entering a vehicle in parked in the area of Seminole Street and Arthur Road before they fled the scene.

Around 6:30 a.m., a patrol officer spotted the suspect vehicle in the 5400 block of Reginald Street and arrested the female driver while also seizing evidence from the vehicle.

A 39-year-old woman is charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon.

No one was hurt in the robbery and the weapon has not been recovered by police.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and requesting anyone in the area of the 4600 block of Seminole Street, in the area of Seminole Street and Arthur Road, and in the area of the 5400 block of Reginald Street, with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.