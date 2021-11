Provincial police in Lakeshore are on the hunt for a $21,000 farm tractor.

According to police, a Kubota tractor was stolen from a business on South Talbot Road last week.

Police say the orange tractor was taken from the property between 6 p.m. on November 4 and 2 p.m. on November 5.

The model number is BX23S-1.

A photo of the tractor can be found on the AM800 website.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.