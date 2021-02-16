Police Looking for Surveillance Footage near Fatal Church St. Fire

Police are turning to the public for help as they continue an investigation into a fatal house fire in downtown Windsor.

A fire gutted a home at 457 Church Street around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. Two people were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Windsor Police Service was called in to investigate after a 59-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The Major Crime Unit is now asking residents and businesses in the areas of Pelissier Street to Janette Avenue and Riverside Drive West to Elliott Street West to check surveillance footage.

Police are looking for any suspicious activity from 8 p.m. on Feb 7 to 9 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers Anonymously.