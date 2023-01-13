iHeartRadio
Police looking for suspect after assault in Chatham


An assault in Chatham is under investigation.

Police in Chatham-Kent say officers were called to Richmond Street just before 6 a.m. on Thursday morning for a reported assault.

According to police, a man was walking on Richmond Street between Raleigh Street and West Street and was approached by another man who asked for a light.

Police say the man struck the victim with a blunt object.

He was wearing a black hoodie/jacket and beige pants.

Police say they've received information a man driving a black pick-up truck was driving in the area and stopped to talk to the victim. 

Chatham Police are asking this potential witness to come forward.

