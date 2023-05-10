Police looking for suspect wanted for sexual assault of a minor

Windsor police are on the hunt for a suspect after a report of a sexual assault of a minor.

Police say two youths were walking in the area of Wyandotte St. E. and Mercer Ave. on April 30 when they were approached by an unknown man.

According to police, the man reportedly grabbed the arm of the underaged girl, pulled her toward himself and attempted to kiss her.

Police say when a witness intervened, the suspect fled the scene.

Photo courtesy: Windsor police

He's described as Middle Eastern, between 60 and 70 years old, and bald.

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark blue sport coat, black pants, and dark-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (Major Crimes Unit) or Crime Stoppers.