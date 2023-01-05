Police looking for transport truck driver after morning crash

Windsor police are looking for the driver of a transport truck after a crash Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to Ojibway Parkway at Sprucewood Avenue around 6:30 after a transport truck struck a utility pole.

According to police, the driver fled the scene after the crash.

Police say no injuries are reported and are asking witnesses to contact police.

The eastbound lanes of Ojibway Parkway remain closed in the area.

The crash knocked out power to 3,000 Essex Powerlines customers in LaSalle and Amherstburg.

Power was out for a few hours but has since been restored.