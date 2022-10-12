Police looking to identify a man after an incident in Leamington

Provincial police in Leamington along with the Essex County OPP Crime Unit are looking to identify a man after an incident in Leamington last month.

According to police, an investigation is underway after a man was messaging with with a young person on a messaging app that resulted in an in-person meeting.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man.

He's described as a white man, over 40 years of age, balding with a grey goatee.

Police say the man may be operating a dark grey car with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.