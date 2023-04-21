Police looking to identify man in theft and fraud investigation
An investigation is underway after a theft and fraud incident at a local mall.
Windsor police say a man and a woman entered a store in the mall and were seen replacing real sunglasses with counterfeit ones.
According to police, the man hid the glasses and left the store with the woman.
Police say a 22-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft and fraud under $5,000.
Investigators are trying to identify the man.
He's described as a white, thin build, mid to late 20s, with long brown hair tied in a ponytail, a full face beard, and brown eyes.
The man is wanted for theft and fraud under $5,000.