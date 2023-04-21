Police looking to identify man in theft and fraud investigation

An investigation is underway after a theft and fraud incident at a local mall.

Windsor police say a man and a woman entered a store in the mall and were seen replacing real sunglasses with counterfeit ones.

According to police, the man hid the glasses and left the store with the woman.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft and fraud under $5,000.

Investigators are trying to identify the man.

He's described as a white, thin build, mid to late 20s, with long brown hair tied in a ponytail, a full face beard, and brown eyes.

The man is wanted for theft and fraud under $5,000.