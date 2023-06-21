Police looking to identify robbery suspect

A robbery at a downtown bus shelter is under investigation.

Windsor police say they're looking to identify a man who is wanted after a reported robbery at a bus shelter in April at the intersection of Aylmer Ave. and Wyandotte St. E.

According to police, the suspect punched a man several times in the face, resulting in the man falling to the ground.

Police say when the man was on the ground, the suspect stole money from his wallet.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit recently found video evidence of the suspect and are now looking to identify him.

He is described as white, approximately 6’, and between 260 and 280 lbs.

Police say at the time of the incident, he was wearing a a black toque, a blue and black jacket, grey pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

