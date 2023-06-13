Police looking to identify suspect after church break and enter

Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect after a break and enter at a local church.

According to police, a man entered a church in the 800-block of Mercer Street Saturday night around 7 p.m.

Police say once inside, the suspect attempted to break open a safe, causing substantial damage to the building.

The suspect is described as white, between 30 and 40-years-old and was wearing a black and grey t-shirt, camouflage pants, a black baseball cap, white and black running shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Windsor police