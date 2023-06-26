Police looking to identify suspects following assault

Windsor Police are looking for the public's help to identify multiple suspects after two people were assaulted near downtown.

According to police, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning about an assault in progress in the 700 block of Bruce Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that during a verbal altercation with a large group of teenagers, a 26-year-old woman was sprayed in the face with an inflammatory agent and a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest with a BB gun.

Police say the suspects also used bricks to smash several windows at the victims’ residence.

The two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit has launched an investigation and are asking residents in the immediate vicinity of the incident to check their home surveillance or dashcam video footage between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. for possible evidence of the suspects.

Police say the first suspect is described as a white man, who at the time of the incident wore a dark t-shirt with a logo on the chest, dark pants and white shoes.

The second suspect is also described as a white man. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark long sleeve shirt or coat with white horizontal stripes on the back and dark pants with a white stripe on the right leg.

The third suspect is described as a white man as well, who wore a white t-shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident.

The fourth suspect is a man. At the time of the incident, he wore a black t-shirt and white shoes.

The fifth suspect is also a man, and at the time of the incident, he wore a black long sleeve shirt and light-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) if they wish to remain anonymous.