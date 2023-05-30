Police make an arrest after daytime robbery in Windsor
A 34-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000 after a daytime robbery in Windsor.
According to police, the incident happened last month in the 400-block of Pitt Street West.
Police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of one suspect.
He was arrested Monday afternoon by members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit in the 1300 block of University St. E.
As AM800 news reported on Monday, police said suspects broke into a parked van and took more than $2,800 worth of tools.
The suspects were seen on surveillance footage and police asked the public to help identify the pair.
In a social media post, police thanked those who shared and provided tips.
Police continue to search for a second suspect.