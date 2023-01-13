Police make arrest in attempted murder investigation

More details are expected Friday afternoon but Windsor police say they have made an arrest in an attempted murder investigation.

Police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested.

As AM800 news reported, police were looking for a suspect after a targeted attack at a home in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road on January 2.

According to police, the man wore an identification badge around his neck and had a satchel-style bag strapped over his shoulder, but police confirmed no organization had anyone conducting any type of door-to-door canvassing at that time.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.

A weapon was used in the attack but investigators did not say what type of weapon was used.

